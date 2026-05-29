Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s Real World Event Brings Tears to Voice Actors’ Eyes

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest new anime series on the market. The immortal elf’s anime adventures, forged by Studio Madhouse, have two seasons under its belt, with a third on the way as it skyrockets in popularity. Capitalizing on the franchise’s popularity, a real-world event has been created in Japan, with the anime’s voice actors paying said locale a visit. After experiencing this Universal Studios Japan experience, the voice actors for both Frieren and Himmel shared their thoughts on the walkabout.

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Atsumi Tanezaki, the Japanese voice of Frieren, shared her thoughts once she experienced the “Trip Down Memory Lane” attraction that walks fans through real-life recreations of the franchise. Tanezaki stated, “Of course, I was moved to be in the same space as Frieren and the others, but there were so many moments when I almost cried, like when I felt the real distance to the first rock that Fern shot through, and when Frieren showed us her magic that created a beautiful flower field!” Nobuhiko Okamoto, the voice of Himmel, was nearly brought to tears by the walk. “From the moment I entered the attraction, it was the same cityscape and scenery I had seen in the anime. In the scene where we meet Frieren and the others, seeing Stark, who is the same height as us, made me feel like he was right there! That we were living together with Frieren and the others! Himmel’s statue and the magic that created the flower field were so beautiful that all I could do was gasp in admiration… I almost cried.”

Frieren Is Taking Over

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

For those who don’t know about this Universal Studios Japan experience, it opens its doors this week, on May 30th, to the general population. Luckily, anime fans will have the ability to see the various attractions focusing on Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End as it will remain a part of the amusement park until January 11th of next year. Unfortunately, Frieren hasn’t been confirmed to arrive in North America similarly, but this doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Last year, Universal Fan Nights brought the likes of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen to the West, proving there is a serious desire for anime attractions to arrive in the parks in North America.

While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is preparing to return with its third anime season, its source material is in a more tragic spot at the moment. Writer Kanehito Yamada and artist Tsukasa Abe have been dealing with health issues in the background, working on recovering from them as the indefinite hiatus continues. As of the writing of this article, a return date has yet to be revealed, but our thoughts are with both Yamada and Abe as they continue to work on their issues outside of the manga arena.

What do you think of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End taking over the theme park world? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comics Natalie