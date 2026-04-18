Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Previews Real World Event

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End recently ended its second season, with Studio Madhouse wasting little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Set to adapt one of the most highly anticipated arcs from the manga, the Golden Land Arc, the anime’s upcoming return will feature the titular elf fighting against a threat that mirrors their own journey. With the manga on hiatus thanks to the creator’s health issues, Frieren is becoming one of the biggest names in anime today. Thanks to its increasing popularity, the anime is about to receive a major new attraction that will let you eat like its heroes.

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On May 30th at Universal Studios Japan, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will receive its own eatery, “Restaurant of Memories.” This establishment isn’t the first time that the theme park has created a restaurant for anime franchises, with past examples being One Piece and Attack on Titan. Set to stay open until January 11th of next year, the restaurant will serve items including Frieren’s Plate, Himmel’s Plate, Eisen And Heiter’s Plate, Fragrant Flower Frieren’s White Soda, Ferns’ Cherry And Blueberry Parfait, and Stark’s Chocolate-Raspberry Cake. You can check out a first look at the restaurant swinging open its doors by clicking here.

Frieren is Universal

Madhouse

On top of the Frieren restaurant, the Madhouse anime adaptation has other attractions that will be a part of Universal Studios Japan’s annual event, Universal Cool Japan. Specifically, this will include “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Story Walk – Echoes of Adventure” and “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End x Story Ride – Carriage Beneath The Bird Monster.” Both attractions will run for the same time frame as the restaurant, with Universal Cool Japan set to also bring in other anime franchises into the mix. Specifically, Detective Conan and Jujutsu Kaisen will have attractions of their own, while Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds will have a restaurant as well. While these are confirmed for North America, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have appeared at the Western theme parks in the past.

The description for the upcoming Frieren attraction that is set to take place at Universal Studios Japan reads as such: “Frieren’s spell will take you on a journey through memory. A new, immersive walkthrough attraction creates an enthralling sensory experience. The magical city of Äußerst, where encounters with Frieren, Fern, and Stark await you, is revealed on an expansive screen. Each moment comes to life with special magic that is at times gentle, at times silly, at times fierce, and at times deeply moving. Set forth on a journey of recollections that takes place in the world of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.”

While a third season has been confirmed for the anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse, fans will be waiting some time to see it. Frieren has confirmed that its next season will begin in October of next year, meaning those who haven’t experienced the series have plenty of time to catch up.

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