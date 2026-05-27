Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With New Look Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently in the works on the third season of the anime, but has returned with a wild new makeover as part of a cool collaboration. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been one of the most successful Fantasy anime releases of the last few years, and that’s even more the case thanks to the second season of the anime doing so well with its return earlier this year. Thankfully that success quickly led to the confirmation that a third season of the anime is now on the way.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been gearing up for its third season in style with all sorts of fun new projects and collaborations thus far, and it’s resulted in Frieren being put in all kinds of new situations. The latest collab is probably the wildest one yet as Shogakukan has teamed up with new Vermeer art exhibit in Japan, and Frieren has gotten a special portrait reminiscent of the famous Girl with a Pearl Earring painting. It’s a true work of art that you can check out below.

Frieren Gets Portrait Style Makeover for New Vermeer Exhibition

Courtesy of Shogakukan

The new Vermeer “Girl with a Pearl Earring” Exhibition will be coming to Japan later this August, and will be showcasing art from the famous artist. But Shogakukan’s role in the exhibition is with this special art from original illustrator Tsukasa Abe that puts Frieren in the central role as the famous “Girl” with cede pearl earring. There will be exclusive goods with this imagery sold during the exhibition, but unfortunately no information has been revealed about a potential release outside of the region. So unfortunately many fans will just have to look on it from afar.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End won’t keep fans waiting for too long, however, as the anime has confirmed that it’s already in the works on its third season. Scheduled for a release sometime in October 2027, no proper release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Potential returning staff and cast have yet to be confirmed as of this time either, but they will presumably returning for their respective roles in the coming season when it finally makes its way to screens next year.

What to Know for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 was confirmed to be in the works by Toho Animation, and they revealed that it will be adapting the Golden Land arc from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series. Pieces of this arc had been seen with the second season as there are big teases about some of the major characters who will be playing a role in the next phase, and importantly sets up a huge demonic entity that Frieren and the others will need to deal with.

On a whole, the Golden Land arc is one of the longest arcs in the manga to date and is one of the longer adventures that fans have seen. Considering how the second season was largely episodic, it’s going to be a shift in priorities as we’re getting a much bigger story to chew on this time around. Make sure to catch up with the first two seasons of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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