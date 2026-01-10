Frieren Season 2 Planning Final Surprise for Fans Just Ahead of Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is only days away from its highly anticipated return for Season 2, and the anime is planning to share one final surprise with fans ahead of its debut. Frieren is starting the year off on the right foot as it is not only one of the biggest returns of the now ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, but also one of the biggest returns of the year overall. The fantasy series has been a huge hit with fans, and they can’t wait to see what’s next for Frieren in this magical world.

While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be premiering in a little under a week from the time of this writing, the anime is going to be holding a special preview event for fans in Japan on Sunday, January 11th. This might be limited to those who were lucky enough to win tickets in the region to attend, but it’s been announced that a new trailer for the second season will be debuting shortly before the event as well. So there’s still plenty for other fans to look forward to.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Come Out?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on January 16th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India alongside the new episode’s debut in Japan. The anime will be streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and an English dub version has been confirmed to be releasing this Winter. But as of this time, Crunchyroll has yet to confirm a release date for the dub.

There will be a few members of the production staff carrying over from the previous season with Tomohiro Suzuki returning to handle the series’ composition and Evan Call composing the music for the new episodes. There are some changes for the new episodes, however, with Tomoya Kitagawa directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse and taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs as they take over for Reiko Nagasawa.

Why Is Frieren Season 2 Such a Big Deal?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is the biggest return of the year, and it’s largely because fans had been blown away by the first season. It got off to a rather quiet start when it first premiered, but the second half of that debut season really started to draw fans in the more it expanded its magical world and roster of characters. Couple that with the production from the team at Madhouse, and it’s no mystery why it was such a big deal.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently in hiatus for its official manga release due to the health of its creators, so the anime is going to be the first dose of new material that fans have gotten to see in quite a while. With the start of the year being so hot for anime already, this could be the return that helps really get everything going.

