Fruits Basket Actor Walks Back Episode Order Comments

With the rebooted take on Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket setting out to adapt the original manga much more closely than Studio Deen’s anime adaptation from 2001, fans were wondering how long this new series would be running. The original anime adaptation ran for 26 episodes, but evolved in its own way so when reports that this new anime would run for over 60 episodes began fans were delighted.

These rumblings of such a hetfy episode order began when Eric Vale, who returned to the new anime to provide the English voice of Yuki Sohma, mentioned it in a recent interview. But Vale took to Twitter to clarify the comments about the series’ episode order, and debunked the reports.

Speaking on Twitter, Vale stated the following, “So I said in an interview what I ‘knew’ the episode count of the new #FruitsBasket to be. See when you do back to back interviews, your brain scrambles and you start to ‘talk out of your butt’ sometimes. Well, my butt is huge. And I spoke from there that day. Sorry for anyone who thought that this actor had “confirmed” something. Turns out I really only confirmed my own dumbness. Don’t believe everything you read (or hear) in the internet kids!”

The original statement Vale made about the new Fruits Basket‘ anime’s episode order claimed that he “knew” that the new series would be running for 63 episodes. This large episode order took fans by surprise, but it also made sense for the series adapting its original work more closely than before. But with these new comments, the episode order is far from confirmed.

If the series does eventually run for 60 plus episodes, fans sure wouldn’t mind. The series itself teased it’s going to be around for quite a while as the first opening theme labeled it as a first season. But now, fans will just wait to wait and enjoy the ride for however long it may last.

Officially premiering in Japan on April 5, and now streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll, Fruits Basket features an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto is series writer, and Masaru Shindo is character designer. Takaya is supervising the series, and one of the reboot’s big goals is to adapt the manga rather than deviate into its own original story like the original anime series from 18 years ago.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way. Fruits Basket will even be returning with three new manga chapters later this year from original creator Natsuki Takaya as well.