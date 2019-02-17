‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Announces Early Theatrical Premiere

If you are ready for more of anime’s greatest shojo, then you are in luck. At long last, Fruits Basket is getting the remake fans have been waiting for, and it turns out the series will hit up theaters early for you die-hard otakus.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for Fruits Basket posted the premiere announcement along with some important details.

“US fans get ready!! The theatrical event that was announced in Japan is happening stateside as well,” the page confirmed.

As for the event itself, it will be a special one which brings the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket remake to theaters. It will take place before the anime’s simulcast premiere, giving fans a chance to catch up with Tohru and the Soma family a bit early.

So far, there are not exact dates announced for the theatrical event. The page could only confirm the event is happening in March 2019 before the show goes live this April. Attendees will also get exclusive merchandise. A gift pack will be provided, and the screening will also feature commentary from the show’s English and Japanese voice actors.

If you are wanting to take part in the Fruits Basketvent, you will be able to get tickets soon. Pre-sale orders will go live on February 22, so fans will learn more about the event’s specific venues and show times then.

This is not the only news to come from the Fruits Basket remake as of late. In fact, Funimation shared a slew of information about the show’s English dub this weekend. Laura Bailey was able to confirm her return as Tohru Honda’s actress, and Caitlin Glass will act as ADR Director for the dub. Beyond that, Eric Vale has confirmed his casting as Yuki Soma, leaving other leads like Kyo and Shigure to be cast.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.