‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ Announces Blu-ray Box Set

If you have been waiting for the right moment to add to your anime collection, then the time is coming. This weekend, Aniplex gave fans an update on its Blu-ray release slate for the year, and it went all-out with a special Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood reveal.

Over the weekend, Aniplex or American announced at Otakon that it is bringing the second Fullmetal Alchemist anime out of its vault. The company plans to rerelease the show on Blu-ray in two box sets which will go on sale November 20, 2018 (via ANN).

So, it looks like your holiday shopping just got a lot easier. That is, so long as the Blu-ray box sets don’t cost an arm and a leg… Oh, too soon?

According to Aniplex, the first box set will contain episodes 1-30 of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and the other will house 31-64. The sets will also contain 2 OVAs each, giving fans a total of 4 to enjoy.

Of course, there are some of you who may already have the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood box sets. Back in 2010, Funimation put the anime on DVD and Blu-ray before rereleasing it in 2012. Funimation’s rights to the show ran up back in 2016, and Aniplex has taken control of the property since.

Aside from the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood collection, Aniplex has yet another anime project on its slate. The company is also releasing a complete box set of The Irregular At Magic High School starting October 16.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt in 2003 successfully ran for 51 episodes, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and most fans assumed the live-action film would parallel this series since it was pretty much beat for beat with the original source.