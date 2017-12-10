This ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Artwork Proves Edward Isn’t Little

One of the longer running jokes in Fullmetal Alchemist is how much smaller Edward Elric is when compared to other characters.

But despite not liking milk, this fanart of Edward Elric presents a version of him that has been drinking nothing but:

This portrait of Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Edward Elric from artist InHyuk Lee presents the character in a more fierce way than fans had ever seen in the original manga. Holding his overcoat and broken off arm, this muscular version of the character has fans screaming various version of “thicc.”

The thicker version of the character has definitely attracted its own fans, and most of them have noted how prominent Edward’s rear end is now.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

The series ran in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from August 2001 to June 2010. It was collected into 27 volumes, and was localized for an English language release by Viz Media. It has sold 67 million copies worldwide, and was later adapted into two anime series from studio Bones. Bones’ first attempt in 2003 successfully ran for 51 episodes, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and most fans assumed the live-action film would parallel this series since it was pretty much beat for beat with the original source.

There is a live-action version of Fullmetal Alchemist that has been recently released and has been well received by both fans in Japan and critics. There are currently plans in place to screen the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films for a wider U.S. audience, but no announcements as to its wider distribution have been made. Since the first film has been received as well as it has, and a possible sequel lies on the horizon, expect news on this sooner rather than later.