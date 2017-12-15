‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Getting Hardcover Omnibus In 2018

If you have been wanting to read Fullmetal Alchemist, then you will want to save up after the holidays. Viz Media will start rolling out a new omnibus set for Hiromu Arakawa’s manga next year, and it will be a must-have for fans.

Simon & Schuster has revealed that Viz Media will publish the first volume of its Fullmetal Alchemist re-release next year. Right now, the manga roll-out is scheduled to happen on May 8, 2018. Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition‘s first volume will be about 280 pages, and it will have all sorts of goodies for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the publisher, the omnibus will be a hardcover, deluxe collector’s edition for die-hard readers. The manga will be re-mastered with an updated translation, and it will feature special interviews with Arakawa herself.

You can read the entire produce description for the Fullmetal Alchemist publication below:

“A hardcover, deluxe collector’s edition of one of the most beloved manga and anime of all time! Fully remastered with an updated translation and completely fresh lettering, and presented with color pages on large-trimmed archival-quality paper, this gorgeous hardcover edition presents the timeless dark adventures of the Elric brothers as they were truly meant to be seen. Includes brand-new cover art, color inserts and behind-the-scenes character sketches from author Hiromu Arakawa!

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies…the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.”

If you are not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist, then here’s a brief rundown. The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse after their mother tragically passes. They attempt to use alchemy to resurrect her, but the attempt takes Edward’s arm and leg – and it takes Alphonse’s entire body. Determined to get their bodies restored, Edward and Alphonse try to become State Alchemists so they can find the location of a powerful item known as the Philosopher’s Stone. But their journey ultimately leads them into a seedy world of government corruption and mass genocide.

Will you be buying this manga re-release? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!