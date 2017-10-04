New ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Trailer Teases One Tragic Scene

Warning! Spoilers for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist film lie below!

Fullmetal Alchemist has kept a low profile since its second anime closed, but the franchise is about to have a comeback. The series’ first live-action adaptation will debut this December, and a brand-new trailer just confirmed the film will feature one tragic scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, yes – you’ll want to bring lots of tissues.

Not long ago, Warner Bros. Japan released the third theatrical trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist. The action-packed clip houses lots of characters, but one figure made fans pause. After all, it’s not every day moviegoers see what looks to be a dog rocking a brunette wig, but Fullmetal Alchemist fans know better. They get why the pup is there, and the reason is enough to make anyone cry.

As fans know, one of Fullmetal Alchemist‘s most defining moments came in the form of Nina and her pet Alexander. The pair were some of the first Edward and Alphonse Elric met in East City, and the gang grew close. The brothers felt like Nina was their own sister, and Alexander’s nervous disposition made the group feel like a ragtag sort of family.

That is, until the father used his own daughter for some experimental human alchemy.

Shou may have appeared to be a normal alchemist, and the Elric Brothers learned he was anything but. The man was a deranged scientist who hopes to secure his state license by reproducing a chimera experiment. In the past, Shou used his own wife to make the hybrid, and the man decided to mix Nina with her faithful dog using the same method. Shoul tries to pass the creation off as something he conjured, but Edward flies into rage after the dog begins speaking like Nina. The alchemist was put under arrest, but the infamous killer Scar murdered Shou before he could go to trial. The man also ended Nina’s life in an act of mercy, one which scarred Edward and his brothers permanently.

If you are not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist, then you have plenty of time to watch the anime before its live-action film arrives. The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse after their mother tragically passes. They attempt to use alchemy to resurrect her, but the attempt takes Edward’s arm and leg – and it takes Alphonse’s entire body. Determined to get their bodies restored, Edward and Alphonse try to become State Alchemists so they can find the location of a powerful item known as the Philosopher’s Stone. But their journey ultimately leads them into a seedy world of government corruption and mass genocide.