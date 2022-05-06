More Anime Titles From Funimation Coming To Crunchyroll This Month

✖

Funimation and Crunchyroll merging under the banner of Sony has seen the landscape of the streaming anime wars change as a result of this fusion, with the latter streaming service already netting series such as Dragon Ball, Assassination Classroom, Overlord, and Cells At Work being just a few examples of the numerous anime franchises that made the leap. Now, the month of May is set to see some other heavy hitters from the world of anime arrive from Funimation to Crunchyroll, with some classic anime helping to round out the roster of new additions to the streaming service.

While we've already seen the likes of Shironeko Project Zero Chronicle, Kemono Michi: Rise Up, and Re-Main arrive to Crunchyroll from Funimation earlier this month, the following big series are set to arrive shortly:

Space Dandy (May 10th)

Initial D First Stage (May 10th)

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions (May 10th)

Lord Marksman and Vanadis (May 10th)

Trigun (May 17th)

Black Lagoon (May 17th)

Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail (May 17th)

Valkyrie Drive -Mermaid- (May 17th)

Initial D Second Stage (May 17th)

Initial D Third Stage (May 17th)

Nekopara (May 17th)

Sonny Boy (May 24th)

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (May 24th)

Deca-Dence (May 24th)

The Gymnastics Samura (May 24th)

Heaven's Lost Property (May 24th)

Initial D Fourth Stage (May 24th)

On top of these series, Crunchyroll is also set to get a number of new English dubs on its platform, with the likes of Fairy Tail, Isekai Quartet, Prison School, Chain Chronicle, and Tsuredure Children being just a few examples of shows that are set to arrive this month.

The anime streaming wars have definitely heated up over the past few years, with Netflix adding original exclusives to its library such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, and Baki Hanma being just a few of the big examples. With even Disney+ entering the anime game with the likes of Star Wars: Visions and Summer Time Rendering, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for all the parties involved.

What do you think of these new anime series hitting Crunchyroll this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the anime streaming wars.

Via Press Release