Crunchyroll Answers a Burning Question for Funimation Subscribers Amid Merge

Crunchyroll and Funimation are two of the biggest streaming services for anime, with the likes of HBO Max and Netflix attempting to keep up with the sheer amount of television series and movies that make up their libraries. With the two companies recently merging, Crunchyroll has taken the opportunity to inform fans who have subscriptions to both Crunchyoll and Funimation what their next steps should be and what the future holds in store for the streaming services that now operate under the same umbrella when it comes to all things anime.

On Crunchyroll’s Official Twitter Account, the anime subscription service took the opportunity to address the concern from a fan that currently had a subscription to both streaming services, letting said fan know that canceling their Funimation subscription might be the best way to go:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Crunchyroll/status/1498669670404177925?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Chief Executive Officer of Crunchyroll, Colin Decker, had this to say about the recent merger between the two juggernauts of the anime industry:

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga-all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

Crunchyroll recently released another statement with regards to its union with Funimation, specifying how much of Funimation’s, and Wakanim’s, library will be making its way to the anime streaming service:

“All new series from the upcoming spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll going forward and you will be able to watch 80% of Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular existing series on Crunchyroll by the end of March 2022. So, if you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, then you’re all set and can go ahead and cancel Funimation when you’re ready.”

For those that might be worried about pricing, Crunchyroll has not shown any signs of increasing its prices, with memberships starting at $7.99 USD and capping at $14.99.

What do you think of this monumental merger between the anime streaming services? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Crunchyroll and Funimation.