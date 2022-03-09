Funimation Adds New Wave of Shows to Crunchyroll

Sony has gone all-in when it comes to the world of streaming anime, with the media company originally having Funimation under its umbrella but recently adding Crunchyroll to its roster as well. With the merger being finalized, Funimation is transferring some of its biggest anime properties to Crunchyroll over time, with some of its biggest television series having recently landed on the latter. With these two juggernauts of anime fusing, the world of anime streaming has changed and we can certainly expect more changes across the board in the future.

The current list of new anime that was added to Crunchyroll, which you can stream at right this moment, reads as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassination Classroom Seasons 1 and 2 (Sub and Dub),

Seasons 1 and 2 (Sub and Dub), The Dungeon of Black Company (Sub),

(Sub), Overlord Seasons 1-3 (Dub),

Seasons 1-3 (Dub), Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 (Sub),

Season 2 (Sub), The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Gleipnir (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Cells at Work! Season 2 (Dub),

Season 2 (Dub), The Detective is Already Dead (Sub),

(Sub), The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Wise Man’s Grandchild (Dub),

(Dub), The World Ends with You the Animation (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), In Another World with my Smartphone (Dub),

(Dub), Tales of Zestria the X (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Infinite Dendrogram (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Rosario + Vampire Seasons 1 and 2 (Sub and Dub),

Seasons 1 and 2 (Sub and Dub), Seven Mortal Sins (Dub),

(Dub), AZUR LANE (Sub and Dub),

(Sub and Dub), Scar on the Praeter (Dub)

In a recent statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Crunchyroll, Colin Decker, dove into the partnership between the streaming service and Funimation, which merged when Sony Entertainment purchased Crunchyroll:

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga-all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

What do you think this union means for the future of streaming around the world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Via Crunchyroll