Funimation Reveals Full Summer 2021 Lineup

With the Spring Anime season coming to an end, Funimation has revealed the full list of its anime roster for Summer 2021, introducing fans to a number of new series as well as some returning television shows that will definitely grab the attention of a number of viewers. On top of these various titles that will be coming to Funimation's streaming platform, there will also be a few films that will be hitting the platform, with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train being amongst the biggest as the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends was just made available to watch for those who are already subscribers to Funimation.

The current series that will make their grand introduction, or return, to Funimation this summer season include the likes of:

Sonny Boy

Re-MAIN

The Case Study of Vanita

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom

Natsume Yujincho: Ishiokoshi to Ayashiki Raihousha

Scarlet Nexus

Higurashi Sotsu

Hono At Magic High School

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2

Funimation took to their Official Twitter Account to share the big news of all the titles that will be hitting their streaming service this summer, as well as making note that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and The Stranger By The Shore will be hitting their digital roster as well:

Dive In to the Summer Season’s hottest hits, returning favorites, and much, much more! 👉 https://t.co/fvxzTjBXfo pic.twitter.com/9esCO089oa — Funimation (@Funimation) June 22, 2021

Funimation will also be working on a number of theatrical releases for this summer as well, with the likes of Josee, The Tiger and The Fish, and Sing a Bit of Harmony also being delivered as a part of the company's big summer season rollout. Of course, on top of these big rollouts, Funimation is continuing to dive into the world of heroes with My Hero Academia's fifth major season, which is preparing to dive into both its Endeavor Agency Arc and My Villain Academia.

Streaming services have done their best at not only acquiring anime licenses to add classic shows to their lineup but have gone so far as to create entirely new projects to give viewers their anime fix as the war for anime supremacy continues.

Which anime project are you most excited about in this list of heavy hitters for the summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation. If you haven't signed up for Funimation yet, you can try it out here.

