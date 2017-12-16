Funimation Is Releasing Gintama on Blu-Ray & DVD

Gintama fans have been waiting for a home video release of the series, and now Funimation is one step closer to making it happen!

Funimation recently announced on Twitter that they have acquired the rights to Gintama Series 3 (also known as Gintama°) which runs from episode 266-316.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation is already well aware of how much fans want more of the series, but they currently “only have the rights to these episodes at this time. The first half, episodes 266-291, are hitting Blu-ray/DVD March 27. This release has sub AND dub streaming on FunimationNow” as per their Twitter statement.

WHAAAAAT? GINTAMA IS FINALLY COMING BACK TO HOME VIDEO?!?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/GsLmgzF04r — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 16, 2017

Along with Gintama, Funimation has also announced home video releases for Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, Bungo Stray Dogs season 1, Fairy Tail Zero, Kiss Him, Not Me: The Complete Series, Trickster Part 2, D. Gray Man Season 4-Part 1, Tales of Zestria the X season 2, Chaos;Child: The Complete Series, One Piece Season 9, Voyage 4, and Hand Shakers: The Complete Series.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Well Go USA also has recently announced they will be releasing the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6 next year. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

Gintama has recently teased some kind of crossover project with fellow Weekly Shonen Jump gag manga, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Which is getting ready to air the second season of its anime as well.

Gintama Season 4 began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, will begin airing January 7.