Funimation Site and App Will Shut Down This Spring

It looks like Funimation is finally about to finish its merger with Crunchyroll. Back in 2022, the collision began as Sony Entertainment brought Funimation under its fold with the help of Crunchyroll. For a few years, both services have existed simultaneously as Crunchyroll prepared to absorb Funimation, and now the latter site has announced it is shutting down fully this spring.

The information comes straight from Funimation and Crunchyroll courtesy of a press release. Funimation's end of services is now on the calendar as the site and its app will sunset April 2nd.

"As part of Crunchyroll's unification of fan services announced in March 2022, the Funimation app and website will sunset on April 2, 2024. Rest assured, this transition will not impact your access to the vast library of anime available on Crunchyroll. We remain committed to delivering the best anime streaming experience and will continue to expand our offerings to cater to your diverse interests," the release reads.

Continuing, Funimation says its merge under Crunchyroll will give an exceptional blend of content to anime fans across the globe. "At Funimation, our mission has always been to provide our fans with an exceptional streaming experience and access to the largest anime library in the world. The collaboration between Funimation and Crunchyroll allows us to continue delivering on that mission and bring you the best of anime content."

For questions about the final merge, Funimation has an extensive Q&A form here. It breaks down how billing will change for Funimation users once the site closes and how users can merge their Funimation accounts with their Crunchyroll account. However, the biggest change to note comes with digital copies on Funimation. According to Crunchyroll, it will not "support Funimation Digital copies".

"We understand that you may have concerns about your digital copies from Funimation. These Digital copies available on Funimation were a digital access to the content available on the DVDs or Blu-rays purchased," the site confirms. "Please note that Crunchyroll does not currently support Funimation Digital copies, which means that access to previously available digital copies will not be supported. However, we are continuously working to enhance our content offerings and provide you with an exceptional anime streaming experience. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to explore the extensive anime library available on Crunchyroll."

If you have more questions about the end of Funimation's services, you can read up on the full statement here. The site and its app will be available through the start of April, but afterwards users will need to access anime content over on Crunchyroll.