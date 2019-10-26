Funimation To Bring Robotech To North America

Though Robotech may have originally premiered with its anime in 1985, that hasn’t stopped it from lingering in the minds of anime fans across the world for decades into the present. Recently, Funimation, who brings such legendary anime as Dragon Ball and One Piece to North America, has announced that they’ll be bringing the iconic franchise to the west as well with the catalogue of Robotech’s television and movie apperances.

Funimation shared the news on their official Twitter Account, promising that both the television series and movies of Robotech will be arriving for fans looking forward to revisiting the mech based property:

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: Suit Up, Ace Pilot! The Robotech Franchise is Joining the Funimation Family! Read on: https://t.co/XkCMcW8ikd pic.twitter.com/aenOkoZaw5 — Funimation 🏴☠️ (@FUNimation) October 21, 2019

While Funimation hasn’t given a precise date as to when the Robotech series will be made available through its streaming service, we’ll be sure to keep you posted whenever they do!

Colin Decker, the general manager of Funimation, had this to say about the classic series making a comeback:

“”Robotech is a beloved and foundational series for fans around the world. We are so proud and excited to connect this iconic series with millions more fans through Funimation.”

Funimation’s official description for Robotech reads as such:

“Robotech: The Series starts as the human race finds itself on the brink of annihilation under attack by a fleet of gigantic alien warships capable of destroying an entire planet in a split second. The only hope for survival lies with the secrets of Robotech, an advanced alien technology which has given humans access to powerful robotic systems and interstellar spacecraft.”

Though we haven’t heard anything recently, Sony Pictures was at one time putting together a live action Robotech movie. With Hollywood continuing to put together re-imaginings of classic properties, both anime and otherwise, we’d imagine that this movie will come back into the news at some point.

What do you think of the announcement that Funimation will be bringing Robotech to North America? What was your favorite movie of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Robotech!

Robotech was a fairly-popular anime series back in the ’80s. It was produced by Harmony Gold. What made it unique was that it was created by editing together separate anime series from Tatsunoko Studios: Super Dimension Fortress: Macross, Genesis Climber Mospeada, and Super Dimensional Cavalry Southern Cross. The 1985 show was set in 1999 and began with a large alien spacecraft crash landing on the Earth. Humans analyze the wreckage and use the technology to create “Robotechnology.” This helps them against future alien invaders. It spawned toys, video games, an animated film and even comic books.