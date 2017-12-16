Funimation Announces Their Winter 2018 Simuldub Season

With the Winter 2017 anime season coming to an end, it’s time to anticipate the upcoming Winter 2018 season. Crunchyroll has already announced their first additions to their simulcast slate, and now Funimation has announced its Engligh language broadcasts.

The leader in the pack is Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, which is a sequel to Cardcaptor Sakura and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The next is highly anticipated anime from TRIGGER and A-1 Pictures, Darling in the FRANXX. Funimation describes the series as “In a desolate future, children are kept away from the outside world, away from the open sky. Locked away in Mistilteinn, aka “the birdcage,” they live only to pilot giant mechs known as FranXX. Hiro was once a prodigy but after falling behind, he’s become unnecessary. After all, not piloting a FranXX is the same as not existing. But everything changes when he meets Zero Two, the girl with horns.”

There’s Japan’s creepiest anime yet, The Junji Ito Collection, which collects a number of horror author’s Junji Ito’s stories with each episode following a different story.

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens, which is directed Kenji Yasuda and features animation by Satelight. The series adapts Chiaki Hisaki and Hako Ichiiro’s series of crime novels that follows a town where professional killers, and the killer who hunts the professionals, run rampant in the underground.

Then is citrus, a yuri series from Saburouta. This series follows a young girl named Yuzu, who transfers to an all-girl’s school. Fearing that she’ll never find love, she meets Mei, who turns out to be her new half-sister after her mother remarries, and now they live under the same roof.

Katana Maidens – Toji No Miko, an original series directed by Kōdai Kakimoto and animated by Studio Gokumi. The series follows a group of high school priestesses, known as Tojis, who are members of a special task force that eliminate monsters, known as Aratama, with the help of the mystical katanas in their possession. Then the top five schools select Tojis to fight in a specialized tournament.

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls, which follows up Masaki Segawa’s original manga series and is directed by Junji Nishimura and features animation by Seven Arcs Pictures. After the Kouga and Iga clans settled their differences in a gruesome battle, the children of the two lovers who “decided to live for love” now have to bear the weight of their ancestors as the age of the ninja soon comes to an end.

Finally, there’s Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, which is an isekai series based on a light novel series by Hiro Ainana. The series follows Ichiro, a programmer in the middle of a crunch period. When he takes a nap at his desk, he wakes up in a fantasy world and gets all sorts of new buffs and perks that instantly got him to a high level and wealth in the world.

The series listed above will be available on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW streaming services, with more announcements promised at a later date.