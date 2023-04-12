Trigun: The Long-Awaited Funko Pop Lineup Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



It's a good time to be a Trigun fan with the Trigun Stampede reboot being a hit with fans and critics. What's more Funko debuted their plans for their first Trigun Pop figures at Wondercon 2023, and today things got real with pre-orders opening up for Pop figures of Knives, Meryl Stryfe, Vash, Milly Thompson, and Wolfwood.

A breakdown of your options for pre-ordering the new Trigun Funko Pops can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% off discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links.

Note that Funko is launching wave after wave of anime themed Funko Pops today. You can keep up with all of the new releases right here.

If you haven't been keeping up with Trigun since its big comeback, we cannot recommend the anime's reboot enough. The series features some of the industry's best CG animation to date, and Nightow helped guide the anime's story alongside writer Shin Okashima. Trigun Stampede recently brought its first season to a close, and you can catch them on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more details on the reboot, you can find the synopsis for Trigun Stampede below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."