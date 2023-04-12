Huge Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop Wave Is Loaded With AAA Anime Exclusives
Few things are more exciting for Funko fans these days than a big wave of anime Pop figures, which means that today is going to be a good day. It seems as though Funko is devoting the entire day to anime Pop figure releases, and it starts with a huge wave of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures. What's more they've topped it off with a ton of AAA Anime exclusives.
A full breakdown of the new Boruto and Funko Pops can be found below complete with pre-order links. These links will be updated as the product goes live. Odds are there will be a frenzy for the exclusives, so grab them while you can. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% off discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. You can keep up with additional anime themed Funko Pop releases throughout the day right here.
Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:
- Boruto- Boruto with Chakra Blade (Chance at Chase): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Prologue Kawaki (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Sarada with Sharingan (Glow): Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengen (Glow): Amazon Exclusive
- Naruto- Sage Mode Jiraiya – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto- Unmasked Obito: Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy: Hot Topic Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy in Wheelchair: FYE Exclusive
- Naruto – Minato: Funko Shop Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Naruto SODA – Tobi: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Boruto Funko Pops (Common):
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto- Sarada with Sharingan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Sumire with Nue: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Mitsuki with Snake Hands: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Shinki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- POP Keychain: Boruto – Kawaki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
While the manga focusing on Boruto Uzumaki is continuing to release new chapters on a monthly schedule from creator Masashi Kishimoto, the anime adaptation is on hiatus. Studio Pierrot is currently working on four new episodes of the original Naruto series that will be released this fall. A second chapter for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been confirmed, though Pierrot hasn't given anime fans a release window for when we can expect the anime to return.