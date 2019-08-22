Funko’s Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Metallic Future Trunks Pop Box Launches Tonight

Funko is about to launch Dragon Ball Z box that includes some Master Roshi-style sunglasses, a Goku keychain, and what appears to be a pin – but the big draw of the box is the Pop figure of Future Trunks holding a Dragon Ball. If you’re lucky you’ll get the metallic Chase variant, which should be a 1-in-6 rarity. If you want to get your hands on one, here’s what you need to know…

Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Box is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available online right here starting tonight, August 22nd/23rd between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). Funko‘s Dragon Ball Z exclusives rarely last, so you’ll want to be there at launch. If you miss it, odds are many of them will end up right here on eBay (you’ll also be able order the Chase there directly if you’re willing to pay the markup). Note that the set is available in select Hot Topic stores starting today, and will be available in others soon – but if you don’t want to take your chances, tonight’s launch is the way to go.

In other Dragon Ball Funko exclusives news, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive last week, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

