My Hero Academia Launches 13 New Funko Pop Figures Including Kirishima, Toga, and More

My Hero Academia fans have a lot to be excited about right now. A fourth season of the anime arrives on October 12th, a film will be in theaters later this year, and Funko just released a massive new wave of 13 Pops that includes some long-awaited figures.

The standard lineup of new My Hero Academia Pop figures includes Deku with helmet, Kirishima, Yaoyorozu, Tokoyami, All for One, Teacher All Might, and Golden Age All Might. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here, right now with shipping slated for September. New Pop Keychains of Deku with Helmet and Sliver Age All Might are also available to order via that link.

Next up we have the exclusives (which should arrive in their respective stores soon). These include Mirio Togata at Chalice Collectibles, Himiko Toga at AAA Anime, an All for One variant at Big Apple Collectibles, Tomura Shigaraki at Galactic Toys, All Might (metallic) at Barnes & Noble, and All Might (chrome) at Funimation. A Silver Age All Might Pop Keychain (glow-in-the-dark variant) is slated for release at Hot Topic and Box Lunch.

On a related note, Funimation and Loot Crate recently announced a limited edition My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate that will include exclusive collectibles, apparel, and gear. The contents are being kept under wraps, but the box will contain 5-7 items and a t-shirt will be among them. It’s also a pretty safe bet to assume that some sort of My Hero Academia figure will be involved. However, the most exciting item will undoubtedly be the one that’s included in the premium crate option. If you go that route you’ll have your choice of an All Might or Overhaul-themed jacket.

You can order the one-time-only My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate right here in a standard edition for $84.99 (includes shipping – over $100 value) or a premium edition for $134.99 (includes shipping – over $175 value) with shipping slated for “Winter 2019”. As noted, these are limited edition crates, so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep in mind that early orders for both crates will also get a Plus Ultra keychain as a bonus while supplies last.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

