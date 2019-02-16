Funko Reveals BTS Pop Figures

Collectible and toy company Funko has revealed a series of figures this weekend based on the likenesses of K-pop boy band and international sensation BTS — all seven of them.

BTS fans have New York Toy Fair 2019 for the reveal of Pop! Rocks figures of all seven members: Rap Monster (RM), Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. You can check out the whole group in the below tweet from Funko:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking to pre-order these lovely K-pop figures, you can do so right here. It’s worth noting that Funko officially says “coming soon” over on its blog despite the fact that Entertainment Earth suggests an April 2019 release date. Additionally, a 7-Pack featuring the entire group will be a Barnes & Noble exclusive for those that just have to collect them all.

As is also typical with these kind of reveals, the actual look of the figures are subject to licensor approval. There’s a small chance that Big Hit Entertainment, the company behind BTS, disapproves of something or other and the final designs change.

What do you think of the BTS figures? Will you be picking one (or seven) up in the future? Let us know in the comments!

For more on Funko’s reveals and announcements at New York Toy Fair 2019, be sure to keep an eye on our post collecting every single announcement.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.