Funko’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician Exclusive Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

It’s been a year to the day that Funko announced their first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh Pop figures – a wave that included Dark Magician Girl. Many fans were probably wondering why Dark Magician didn’t come first, but Funko rarely delivers all of the goods right out of the gate. They like to make you wait on popular characters now and then – and wait you have. Tonight, your patience will finally be rewarded.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Funko Pop figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that will launch online right here (or possibly here) starting tonight, June 27th/28th – most likely between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). A sell out on this one is likely, so jump on it while you can. Note that the figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If you miss out, you’ll find plenty of listings right here on eBay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the rest of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figures, the previously released lineup includes Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, and the aforementioned Dark Magician Girl. You can order all of those figures right here. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for another wave.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.