Futurama Season 11 Goes Out on a High With Its Finale

Futurama made its surprising comeback with another revival series with Hulu, and the final episode of Season 11 has ended Futurama's first run on a high note! Futurama Season 11 was the first new wave of episodes for the animated series in ten long years. Futurama ended its previous run with Comedy Central back in 2013, and lots has changed both behind the scenes and in the world around the franchise since the animated series' previous finale. There was a concern that coming back would ruin the previously great series finale, but the final episode of the newest season proves that there's no reason to worry anymore.

Futurama Season 11's run with Hulu has been admittedly hit or miss with its episodes thus far as while the series has handled elements like its reboot with care, there have been more episodes focused on recent topics like cancel culture, COVID-19, the rise of Amazon and more. But with the final episode of the season focusing on a pure science fiction idea, "All the Way Down" ends the season in a fantastic fashion as both Futurama's characters and fans ponder their concepts of reality.

What Happens in Futurama Season 11's Finale?

Futurama Season 11 Episode 10 is titled "All the Way Down" and begins with Professor Farnsworth revealing that he's created an entirely simulated universe. Amy then gets the professor thinking about the implications of this new reality by the fact that their own reality could just be a simulation as well. This sends Bender spinning into yet another existential crisis as he learns about his own artificially intelligent self being a simulation already, and thus he has the professor try to keep the simulation running as long as possible.

This simulation then advances to the point where their professor creates a simulated reality of his own, and they start to wonder about their own existence. Choosing to put it to the test by collapsing a magnetar and shorting out their universe, Bender is sent (on a one way trip) into the simulation to tell them about their fake lives. But getting there, Fry helps him realize that it doesn't really matter if they are "real" as they are real to one another. It ends the season on an emotional note as their universe slows down (in order to keep running) and it hits a high emotional beats that fans of the past loved seeing.

It was a poignant moment where Futurama as a series openly discussed its own false existence as the messaging seemed to indicate that while this is a piece of fiction that someone has created, it's had a very real impact on fans. It's the kind of message that a series could only make ten years after its second cancellation, and teases that there's an even brighter future ahead for Fry and Leela. It's a sweet note to end on, and proves that even after all this time Futurama can still absolutely nail its finales.

