Futurama Season Finale Clips Teases Bender's Next Crisis

Futurama is getting ready for the first season finale of its big revival with Hulu, and new clips from the Futurama Season 11's finale are setting up Bender for his next existential crisis! Futurama Season 11 kicked off its run earlier this Summer as part of a major revival run with Hulu that brought the original Planet Express crew back for a new wave of episodes. While these episodes have shown off Bender here and there (and he even teamed up with Zoidberg), he has yet to get a solo focused episode as of the new series just yet. And those are usually the best ones.

Bender's story episodes make for some of the big highlights of Futurama's runs overall, and it seems like Season 11 is going to go out on a high as the sneak peek clips for the next episode tease that he'll be facing his next existential crisis. As Bender finds out that he's actually an artificial intelligence, it seems he'll be reaching out to the Professor in order to find out his next step. You can check out the first of Futurama Season 11's finale clips above, and the second below.

Where to Watch Futurama Season 11's Final Episode

Futurama Season 11 Episode 10 is titled "All the Way Down" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 24th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the finale episode as such, "The crew investigates whether the universe is a simulation." This might be the first season finale for Futurama's Hulu revival, but thankfully it's not a series finale as Season 12 is already in the works. There will even be a preview of Futurama Season 12 shared with fans during an upcoming New York Comic Con 2023 panel, so the new episodes are coming right along!

As for Futurama Season 11, Hulu teases it as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

