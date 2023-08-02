Futurama Producer Reveals One Major Change for New Hulu Season

Futurama is now back on Hulu with new episodes ten years after the second run of the original series, and one of the executive producers behind the new episodes has revealed one major change made for the new season! Futurama Season 11 has begun airing its new episodes with Hulu and picked right up where the second run of the series previously ended on Comedy Central, but there have been some changes behind the scenes with the newest take on the series that make it already a much different take on the franchise than had been seen before in the earlier years.

Futurama Season 11 is making its way through its big comeback, and executive producer Claudia Katz (who returned from the previous runs) spoke about the new return for Hulu in an interview with SFX Magazine (as reported by The Direct). Noting that one major change from the earlier seasons was the fact that it's the first season of Futurama to be produced in 4K quality so that it would be "better" from the last time that fans had seen it in action without feeling too unfamiliar from before.

(Photo: Hulu)

How Futurama Season 11 is Different on Hulu

"We want to produce Futurama in a way where it looks great, or better than the last time you saw it, but we don't want it to feel in any way unfamiliar, "Katz revealed. "We're producing this batch in 4K, which is a little different." As for the episodes themselves, Katz teased that this new run would be "bigger" in scope from the previous efforts as well to further differentiate it, "But really, the challenges are episode-based. There's much bigger, more ambitious episodes in these new batches. There's not a lot of everybody sitting around the conference room table. I'm hoping fans will be really, really pleased with that."

Futurama Season 11 is only a few episodes into its new run on Hulu, so it's yet to be seen what kind of scale could be planned for the new run overall, but there already has been some major leaps and bounds made from before as the first few episodes have closed the loop on some of the stories and questions fans have had about the series for decades at this point.

What are you hoping to see in the new season of Futurama on Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Direct