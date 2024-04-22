Mobile Fighter G Gundam Spin-Off Announced

After years of pleading, it seems the Gundam fandom is being heard. It has been ages since Mobile Fighter G Gundam hit up the small screen, and to this day, the wild show's legacy lives on. This year marks the anime's 30th anniversary, and not long ago, a new report confirmed G Gundam has a spin-off story on the way.anime

The update comes from the Gundam team directly as the anime's official site posted a poster for the spin off. It turns out G Gundam is set to welcome a sequel of sorts that details what happened once G Gundam ended. The new series will also cover events that happened in tandem with G Gundam off screen. So if you are ready to reunite with this epic anime, you're in luck.

Currently, this sequel is expected to go live as a novel, but fans are convinced G Gundam will make an anime comeback some day. This sequel would most definitely bring the anime center stage after all this time. At this point, we have no firm clue, but the original director of G Gundam has broken their silence on the matter. In a new letter, Yasuhiro Imagawa details the spin off, so it seems the director is somehow involved with the comeback.

"The Undefeated of the East has long since passed away... Ignoring the things left undone and overlooked... For 30 years, they have been wreaking havoc in my mind. Without a ring to unleash this turmoil, I've turned to sulking and grown round and fat with frustration. This hand of mine is burning red and has finally smashed through the wall to the outside world! Who will fight and what kind of fight will it be? Wait a little longer until the gong rings," he shared.

If you are not familiar with G Gundam, well – you are in for a treat. Back in 1994, the anime was produced by Sunrise and marked the fifth installment of Gundam. The series oversees a massive Gundam tournament in the Future Century where space colonies representing different countries submit their top fighters. The tournament's winner brings great power to their home colony, and that is why Neo Japan sends Damon Kasshu to the tournament. He hopes to bring glory to his colony with Shining Gundam and locate his missing brother who has been accused of stealing a mech known as the Devil Gundam.

