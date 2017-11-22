‘Gintama’ Live-Action Film To Get Sequel In 2018

In the past, anime fans have had reason to be wary of live-action adaptations. Neither Hollywood or Japan could nail the medium, but both industries are looking to do away with the reputation these days. Earlier this year, Gintama‘s theatrical debut helped do just that, and it looks like there’s more to come.

According to new reports, it seems that the live-action Gintama film will be getting a sequel in 2018 (via ANN). Director Yuichi Fukuda teamed up with star Shun Oguri to reveal the news at a recent event. The pair told fans the sequel is slated to debut next summer and is tentatively titled Gintama Part 2.

If you look at the original adaptation’s success, you will not be surprised to hear about the sequel. Gintama debuted earlier this year in Japan and earned nearly $9 million in its first four days. The movie just had its Canadian premiere at the Fantastia International Film Festival in July, and the flick is slated to screen in other countries as well. Fans in the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, South America, and more will get to check the film out starting in 2018.

When it comes to the film’s cast, Masaski Suda plays Shinpachi Shimura while Kanna Hashimoto plays Kagura. Masami Nagasawa was cast as Tae Shimura, Masaki Okada as Katsura, and Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Higara. Toshiro Hijikata is played by Yuuya Yagira, Shinsuke Takasugi by Tsuyoshi Domoto, and a slew of other characters also feature in the film

If you are not familiar with Gintama, it is never too late to get acquainted with the franchise. The series debuted in 2004 when Weekly Shonen Jump began serializing Sorachi’s manga. The manga is on-going and is one of the most popular series in Japan. In 2006, a full-length anime adaptation of Gintama was created by Sunrise and ran until 2010. A series of other anime series have also aired with the most recent debuting earlier this year.

Gintama follows a young samurai named Gintoki Sakata during Japan’s Edo period. However, the historical period is not the one we are familiar with; The story’s world has been overrun by aliens called Amanto, and they are not too friendly to Earth’s natives. The series follows Gintoki and his friends Shinpachi Shimura and Tae as they do odd jobs to survive. The series is primarily episodic by nature though it has a few well-received story arcs which see Gintoki take on his country’s ruling class head-on.

