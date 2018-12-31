‘Gintama’ Makes Comeback With Savage Shonen Burn

Gintama may have faked fans out with its supposed end this year, but the manga is far from over. After all, the favorite series lives on now in a new Shueisha magazine, and its awaited comeback took a big shot at some former shonen friends.

Clearly, Gintoki did not come to play, and the hero is ready to take down any Shonen Jump protagonist who dares to stand in his way.

Recently, Jump Giga shared the newest chapter of Gintama, and the release marks the first update the series has published since its faked finale earlier in the year. The anticipated return saw Gintoki continue his ‘Silver Soul’ arc quest as expected, but the man did take time to throw his former allies under the rug.

I LOVE GINTAMA SO MUCH 😂 pic.twitter.com/ameFH0PhHm — Alan 🦁🐝🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@RealisticSK) December 26, 2018

As you can see above, one of the panels in Gintama‘s new chapter gives a close-up of Gintoki. The manic man is seen grinning rather disconcertingly, and a group of familiar Weekly Shonen Jump stars can be seen behind him. With their eyes blacked out, guys like Monkey D. Luffy and Izuku Midoriya are seen standing in a row… and Gintoki takes care in roasting them all.

“No pirate eyesores, or cheeky underclassmen are in my way now,” Gintoki says, referencing his series’ big move to a new magazine. “This is the new holy land of Jump Giga.” (via Sakaki)

Clearly, Gintoki is ready to swing at his old friends, and the hero has fans cackling over his grudge. The fighter does outdate plenty of Weekly Shonen Jump’s stars, and it seems he was ready to get his successors off his law. Now, Gintama can live on in Jump Giga peacefully until its actual end comes about, and creator Hideaki Sorachi is ready to poke all the fun he can until that chapter comes.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans especially when the series dives into longer story arcs like its final “Silver Soul” arc.