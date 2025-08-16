Gintama Announces New Movie With First Trailer

Gintama fans are about to eat good, with this year seeing the release of a new spin-off series that will show a very different side of the titular character. At a recent event in Japan celebrating the beloved franchise, the series announced that a new movie was in the works, releasing sooner than you might expect. Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames has been revealed, once again bringing us back to this anime universe, and has a new trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect for the show’s theatrical return.

Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames will arrive in 2026, retelling the anime arc that took place from episode 139 to 146 in the television series. First hitting the screen in 2009, this storyline sees the main cast navigating an underground red-light district, battling a new threat in the villainous Housen. This isn’t the only project that will delve into this anime franchise, as mentioned earlier, with Gintama-sensei landing this October in a jam-packed fall anime season. While this story focuses on the familiar characters, the side story is far different from what you can expect to see in Yoshiwara in Flames. You can check out the new movie trailer, along with the first poster, below.

For the upcoming theatrical event, Gintama is bringing back the franchise’s beloved voice actors to once again give their characters life. So far, the cast has been announced with the following roster: Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Susumu Chiba, Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Tetsuharu Ota, and Mikako Takahashi. During the 20th anniversary event that shared the good news, voice actor Daisuke Sakaguchi shared the following message:

“Yes, we’re doing a brand-new Gintama movie! The final part of the 20th Anniversary Project is a film. The title is New Gintama The Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames. We’re reconstructing the Yoshiwara arc as a completely new production with entirely new animation. Let’s aim for 10 billion yen at the box office!”

To help add fuel to the “hype fire,” Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi also shared a comment regarding the upcoming film and the franchise as a whole, “I feel that letting the series go out in a blaze, perhaps due to issues with Sugita’s lower body, would actually be a proper Gintama-style victory. With Gintama, you never know what’s going to happen. That mix of excitement and anxiety is part of what makes it unique. Please, don’t abandon us!”

If you want to catch up on Gintama before the movie arrives, you have at least a few months to do so. Currently, the entirety of the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll, along with the latest anime film, Gintama: The Final. Needless to say, the shonen franchise has earned it place as an anime heavy hitter, so it’s worth checking out if you’ve never experienced the action-packed comedy.

