New Gintama Anime Debuts First Trailer: Watch

Gintama is now in the midst of a years long celebration for the franchise’s 20th anniversary, and now the first trailer has been revealed for a new Gintama spinoff anime series coming next year. Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama manga might have come to an end several years ago, but the franchise has been living on ever since through the anime. With new movies hitting theaters bringing the anime to an end in the years since, Gintama is actually in the middle of a new comeback as it commemorates two decades since the manga first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Gintama is setting up to return to screens next year with a new spinoff anime series titled 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei. This spinoff series adapts Tomohito Osaki’s original spinoff novel of the same name that imagines what it would look like if Ginpachi Sakata was actually the teacher of a class at “Gintama High School” where all of the students were different characters from the series. You can check out how it all looks in motion with the first trailer released during the Jump Festa 2025 event for the new Gintama anime in the video above.

What Is Gintama’s New Spinoff Anime?

Originally written by Tomohito Osaki, 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei is an official spinoff novel series where Ginpachi is teaching the 3-Z class at Gintama High School. It’s a story that has been running since 2006, and has been releasing many new volumes even to this most recent year in Japan. It’s a wacky series that fans might have seen bits of in the TV anime here or there, but now this is going to be entirely its own experience. Scheduled for a release some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, it’s not going to be that long of a wait for it either.

Natsumi Higashida will be directing 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei for BN Pictures. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be overseeing the anime’s scripts with Mitei Matk II, Shinji Takeuchi serves as chief animation director, and Audio Highs will be composing the music. The voice cast from the original Gintama anime will be returning as well with Tomokazu Sugita as Ginpachi Sakata, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Shinpachi Shimura, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura, Satsuki Yukino as Tae Shimura, Susumu Chiba as Isao Kondo, Kazuya Nakai as Toshiro Hijikata, Kenichi Suzumura as Sogo Okita, Tetsuharu Ohta as Sagaru Yamazaki, Yu Kobayashi as Ayame Sarutobi, Akira Ishida as Kotaro Katsura, Takehito Koyasu as Shinsuke Takasugi, and Satoshi Hino as Kamui all confirmed.

What’s Next for Gintama?

As Gintama continues its 20th anniversary celebration that began in 2023 to commemorate the debut of the manga, the project will be continuing through to 2026 with all kinds of new celebrations planned. This new spinoff anime series will be the first TV anime endeavor for the franchise, but it has been hitting theaters in Japan with all sorts of new efforts that have brought the anime’s classic arcs to the big screens in some new ways.

These feature film releases have yet to be licensed outside of Japan as of the time of this publication, and it’s yet to be revealed whether or not this new anime will air outside of Japan either. But it’s got a fair shot with its Fall premiere, so we’ll be getting more details in the coming months as this wild new take on the Gintama franchise gets ready for its full debut. Until then, you can find the classic Gintama anime series now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll and Hulu in the meantime.