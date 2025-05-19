Gintama and Sakamoto Days Launch Awesome New Crossover

Gintama and Sakamoto Days have joined forces with an awesome new crossover to help celebrate the newest volume of Sakamoto Days hitting shelves. Sakamoto Days has been going strong in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has been steadily rising in popularity thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation with Netflix earlier this year. While fans wait on the next season of episodes to hit later this Summer, fans of the Sakamoto Days manga in Japan are also eagerly waiting for the next volume of the series to hit shelves as well. This even includes some of Shonen Jump’s prominent creators too.

Gintama and Sakamoto Days share quite a bit of fun history as Gintama series creator Hideaki Sorachi previously shared a sketch of his characters crossing over into Sakamoto Days‘ assassin filled world, and now the shoe is on the other foot. To help thank Sorachi for his comments with the next volume of Sakamoto Days hitting shelves in Japan on June 4th, Sakamoto Days creator Yuto Suzuki has now brought his characters into Gintama‘s wacky world. You can check it out below as shared by Shueisha themselves.

What’s Next for Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days is preparing for a big comeback this Summer. Following the debut of its official anime adaptation with Netflix earlier this year, Sakamoto Days is preparing to return to the streaming service with Part 2 of its debut season on July 14th. Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. Much like the first half of the season, Sakamoto Days Part 2 is going to run for 11 episodes when it premieres later this July.

If you wanted to catch up for the second part coming later this Summer while we wait for the new episodes to hit, you can now find Sakamoto Days Part 1 now streaming its episodes with Netflix with both English and Japanese audio versions available. The voice cast from the first season will be returning for their respective characters, but Part 2 will be introducing Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) as the voice of Gaku in the new episodes. So there’s going to be some big shake ups in the next batch of episodes.

What’s Next for Gintama?

As for Gintama, although the original franchise has brought its anime and manga to an end some time ago, Gintama has launched a massive celebration for both of its 20th anniversaries. It’s now in the midst of celebration the 20th anniversary of Gintama’s original manga debut with new projects that have started to hit. This celebration first began in 2023, and was announced to last for a few years to also eventually encompass the 20th anniversary of Gintama’s TV anime debut too. This has already led to some great results.

Gintama’s classic anime episodes have started to re-release in theaters with new compilation films, a short anime series was released exclusively in Japan, and there are likely even more projects on the horizon as well. It’s something fans of the series have been keeping an eye on as the years continue as Gintama always has the potential to surprise fans with something new. That was the case for its original manga and anime run, and it’s continue to carry on even all these decades later. You can now find Gintama streaming with services like Hulu and Crunchyroll if you wanted to check it out.