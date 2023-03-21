Gintama Parodies One Piece in New Anime Opening: Watch

If there is one thing Gintama has perfected, it is the art of parody. Creator Hideaki Sorachi spent years building the series' comedic reputation, and he did so by commenting on all kinds of media. From A-list singers to popular movies and beyond, Gintama has mocked it all. And now, the anime is hyping its next series with some help from One Piece.

If you did not know, Gintama recently announced a new anime, and the big reveal went live at an event in Japan. It was there fans gathered to celebrate Gintama, and of course, plenty of laughs were had. A good few of them came when Gintama debuted its parody of One Piece, and we have to admit it is too smart for its own good.

New Gintama Anime Opening premiered at their Live Event pic.twitter.com/Wjcx7AfLz4 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 20, 2023

After all, the Gintama parody pokes fun at One Piece's most iconic opening. "We Are" is given a full remake using heroes like Gintoki as you can see in the clip above. So if you want to know how Gintama would work on the high seas, well – the parody above gives you a good idea of what its heroes can do.

Of course, One Piece is not the first anime series to fall under Gintama's thumb, and it will not be the last. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to Dragon Ball and Black Clover, no shonen series is safe from Gintama. Other shows like Bleach and Doraemon have been parodied by the Gintama anime before, so you can expect big jokes to come from its new series.

After all, reports from Japan have confirmed a Gintama spin-off anime is in the works. The light novel Class 3Z: Ginpachi-sensei is getting an anime of its own, and we already know the show has big plans. For one, its promo featured a parody of Jujutsu Kaisen, so the Gintama team is wasting no time in returning to its roots. So if we can make a suggestion of our own, Gintama – please hear us. Give us a parody of Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family ASAP! At this time, no release window has been given for Gintama's new anime, but fans are hoping Ginpachi will hit the small screen before long. In the meantime, you can binge the original Gintama series on Hulu and Crunchyroll, so go treat yourself to one of anime's funniest series before its new series drops!

What do you think about this hilarious Gintama parody? Are you excited for the anime's return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.