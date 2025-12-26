Gintama Returns For New Anime Remake Movie in 2026: Watch The Trailer

Play video

Gintama is one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises of all time, as fans are always anticipating new anime projects even years after it’s been released. The series blends a spectacular story with nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters. As a parody, it’s also famous for being a love letter to Shonen, as it includes several Shonen appreciations, which is why it’s incredibly rewarding for veteran fans. The anime took the stage on the first day of Jump Festa 2026 and shared new information on its upcoming remake film, Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames. The film remake was announced in August this year, and the studio waited until Jump Festa to drop a new trailer and a key visual.

The two-day event held by Shueisha is one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions, spotlighting several incredible Shonen series that have been serialized in Shueisha’s magazines. Gintama is adapting one of its most beloved arcs, Yoshiwara in Flames, in a film format to commemorate the anime’s 20th anniversary. The new trailer gives a glimpse of the new animation quality and raises expectations among fans for a thrilling experience. The film will hit Japanese theaters on February 13th, 2026, as fans await an international release date. So far, there has been no confirmation about when the film will drop in the U.S., but we can expect an update shortly after the film is released in Japan.

What Is Ginatama: Yoshiwara in Flames About?

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

The original anime series adapted the arc in Episodes 139 to 146, following one of the most thrilling plot lines and fights in the entire franchise. Episode 147 of the anime was a continuation. The film will follow the same plot with much better animation and the same voice actors. The arc brings Gintoki and his friends to Yoshiwara, an underground red-light district governed by shady laws, as the courtesans face constant oppression.

A kid named Seita steals Gintoki’s wallet only to find out it’s empty, and even his own wallet is missing. After getting caught by them, he reveals he wants money to buy a woman whom he believes to be his mother. Gintoki and the gang decide to help Seita meet his mother, but they soon become the target of Tsukuyo, the head of Yoshiwara’s paramilitary force known as Hyakka. As the situation takes a dangerous turn, Kagura’s older brother Kamui arrives at the scene to turn the situation from bad to worse.

He serves as one of the main antagonists of the arc, working with the corrupt forces behind Yoshiwara to satisfy his lust for power. As the arc continues and Gintoki fights against the corrupt forces of the red-light district, the truth behind Seita’s connection to Yoshiwara unfolds. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where you can catch up with the rest of the story, including the Yoshiwara in Flames arc.

