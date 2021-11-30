Gintama: The Very Final Sets Blu-ray, DVD Release Date

Gintama: The Very Final has set a date for its digital, Blu-ray and DVD release on shelves in North America! The final entry in Gintama’s anime franchise released earlier this year in Japan, and it brought the anime to an end much like Hideaki Sorachi brought the manga to an end last year. It adapted some material from the manga’s official ending but added new material for the movie to create an entirely new experience. Fans in North America finally got their chance to check out the new movie for themselves earlier this month in a limited screening, but now even more fans will be able to get their hands on it.

Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory are collaborating on the official home video release for Gintama: The Very Final and it will first be releasing on digital download beginning on January 25, 2022. This will be followed by the Blu-ray and DVD combo pack releasing on February 8th next year as well. These releases include both English dubbed and the original Japanese language audio with English subtitles, and the Blu-ray and DVD combo comes with a few extras that fans might want to keep an eye out for such as an exclusive 16 page booklet featuring character art and storyboards.

The English dub cast returns from Gintama Season 3, and includes some major fan favorites. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory describe Gintama: The Very Final as such, “Everything I’ve wanted to protect is right here with me in spirit. The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! The Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from this otherworldly menace.

Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor Shoyo. Having been spawned by Altana, the energy that fuels all planets, this immortal fiend has regenerated multiple times until finally becoming Utsuro, the ultimate enemy… And he intends to take down the entire Earth in order to end his own life.

Gintoki and the others set out to fulfill the wishes of their teacher Shoyo and thwart Utsuro’s plans. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro’s power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. What does Gintoki, battered and bruised, see at the very end?Will he be able to put an end to all this?!”

