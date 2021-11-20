Gintama: The Very Final Releases Sneak Peek Clip: Watch

Gintama: The Very Final might have released in Japan last year, but the film has released a special sneak peek clip before its big theatrical debut in North America! The film serves as an ultimate finale for the anime franchise as Hideaki Sorachi’s original manga series came to an end some time ago as well. Taking some of the material from the manga’s finale and adding new content for the movie, now fans in North America will soon be able to check out the new movie for themselves when it gets a limited theatrical run in the United States and Canada thanks to Eleven Arts.

With the film premiering in theaters very soon in the United States, Eleven Arts has debuted a special clip showing off some of the humor fans can expect for Gintama’s final outing. The context of the clip is still in question as there’s no way to tell when exactly in the new movie this clip takes place, but it’s quite a hilarious and unexpected “reunion” between the fan favorite that quickly devolves into the kind of humor fans hve come to expect. You can check out the special sneak peek below from Eleven Arts’ official Twitter account:

Gintama: The Very Final will be hitting theaters in North America on November 21st and 22nd with an English dubbed and subtitled release. Eleven Arts describes the film as such, “This is the actual ending. The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from an otherworldly menace. Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor, Shoyu.

Having been spawned by Altana, the energy that fuels all planets, this immortal fiend has regenerated multiple times until finally becoming Utsuro, the ultimate enemy… And he intends to take down the entire world in order to end his own life. Gintoki and the others set out to fulfill the wishes of their teacher Shoyo and thwart Utsuro’s plans. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro’s power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. Will Gintoki be able to put an end to all this?!”

