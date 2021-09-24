Gintama: The Very Final English Dub Cast Revealed

Gintama: The Very Final has revealed the English dub cast for the anime’s final movie outing! Hideaki Sorachi’s original manga series might have finally come to an end sometime ago (after some hilarious fake-out ending gags, of course), but the franchise got to celebrate with one more major goodbye in the form of a special feature film outing. This final movie opened in Japan earlier this year and was so successful that it even managed to top Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s box office takeover for a short time. Now it’s heading to North America!

Eleven Arts previously confirmed that they have licensed the film for an official English release, and are preparing to screen it in theaters later this Fall. Before it hits everywhere else, the English dub version of the movie will be debuting at New York Comic Con on October 9th for the select fans in attendance. To celebrate this impending premiere, Eleven Arts has revealed the cast behind Gintama: The Very Final’s English dub. Directed by Kyle Colby Jones, the dub cast features some returning faces from the prior English dub release.

🔥Michael Daingerfield as the voice of Gintoki Sakata

🔥Cole Howard as the voice of Shinpachi Shimura

Jocelyne Loewen as the voice of Kagura

The English dub cast for Gintama: The Very Final breaks down as such:

Michael Daingerfield as Gintoki Sakata

Cole Howard as Shinpachi Shimura

Jocelyne Loewen as Kagura

Adam Gibbs as Shoyo Yoshida/Utsuro

Joe Daniels as Kotaro Katsura

Kyle Colby Jones as Shinsuke Takasugi

Elissa Cuellar as Tae Shimura

David Wald as Isao Kondo

Jeremy Gee as Tatsuma Sakamoto

Blake Shepard as Toshiro Hijikata

Clint Bickham as Sogo Okita

Andrew Love as Taizo Hasegawa

Luci Christian as Tama

Cat Thomas as Tamako

Brittney Karbowski as Kyubei Yagyu

Stephen Fenley as Hitsugi

Ty Mahany as Katakuriko Matsudaira

Carli Mosier as Ayame Sarutobi

John Gremillion as Umibozu

Shelley Calene-Black as Otose

Taylor Fono as Tsukuyo

Greg Ayres as Kamui

George Manley as Henpeita Takechi

Juliet Simmons as Soyo Tokugawa

James Belcher as Gintoki Sepia

Carl Masterson as Gintoki Austere

John Swasey as Abuto

Luci Christian as Catherine

Chris Rager as Tendoshu Chief

Gintama: The Very Final will be hitting theaters in North America on November 21st and 22nd with an English dubbed and subtitled release. Eleven Arts describes the film as such, “This is the actual ending. The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from an otherworldly menace. Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor, Shoyu.

Having been spawned by Altana, the energy that fuels all planets, this immortal fiend has regenerated multiple times until finally becoming Utsuro, the ultimate enemy… And he intends to take down the entire world in order to end his own life. Gintoki and the others set out to fulfill the wishes of their teacher Shoyo and thwart Utsuro’s plans. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro’s power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. Will Gintoki be able to put an end to all this?!”

