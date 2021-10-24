Girls’ Frontline Anime Sets 2022 Release With New Trailer and Poster

The new anime adaptation of the massively popular Girls’ Frontline mobile game is heading our way next year, and debuted a new trailer and poster to celebrate! Developed by MICA Team, the game has been steadily taking over mobile devices since its initial debut in 2016, and expanded worldwide a couple of years later. Now the franchise is gearing up to expand in a whole new way with the debut of its own anime adaptation. Originally scheduled to release some time this year before beind delayed, now Girls’ Frontline anime debut is fully gearing up for its release next year.

The official website for Girls’ Frontline anime revealed that the series will be making its debut in January next year as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. While there is no set date just yet, we did get our best look at the anime yet with not only a new trailer for the series but a new poster as well. Coinciding with this was also the reveal of some new information for its opening and ending themes, additional cast, and more. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

https://twitter.com/gf_animePR/status/1452243474904879104?s=20

Girls’ Frontline will be directed by Shigeru Ueda for Warner Bros. Japan, Sunborn Network Technology, and Mica Team, and will be animated by Asahi Productions. Masaki Yamada serves as character designer while Made in Abyss’ Hideyuki Kurata is writing the scripts. The cast of the series includes the likes of Haruka Tomatsu as M4A1M, Nozomi Yamane as M16A1, Emiri Kato as ST AR-15, Yukari Tamura as M4 SOPMOD II:, Mikako Komatsu as Gentiane, Nao Toyama as Kalina, Hitomi Nabatame as Agent, Kaya Okuno as Scarecrow, Shizuka Itou as Executioner, and Akio Ohtsuka as Kryuger.

Releasing in January 2022, Girls’ Frontline will feature the opening theme “BAD CANDY” as performed by yukaDD, and the ending theme, “HORIZON” as performed by TEAM SHACHI. As for the original game, the story is described as such, “The year is 2060. War has plunged the world into chaos and darkness, and the responsibility of restoring order falls onto those of us who have survived. Now is the time to revisit your past. Make use of your gift in tactics and command your T-Dolls in the struggle to unveil the far-reaching conspiracy that permeates the world. For the sake of mankind and our future, join us…at GRIFFIN & KRYUGER Private Military Contractor.”

What do you think of this newest look at Girls' Frontline's anime debut?