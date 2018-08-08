Giveaway: Win A Limited-Edition ‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ Japan Crate

Are you ready to eat as much sugar as Kero? Well, if you have a sweet tooth, then ComicBook is here to help! We’ve partnered with Japan Crate for a special giveaway that will make your inner-magical girl jump for joy.

As you can see above, Japan Crate released a special Cardcaptor Sakura food crate with Kodansha Comics, and it is filled with delicious sweets. ComicBook’s Megan Peters and Chris Killian unboxed the pink goods on camera, and their time with the strawberry-flavored sweets ended with a big sugar rush.

Oh, and the White Peach Jellies were a clear winner in our office!

If you want to win one of these boxes for yourself, then you can still nab one of the super exclusive crates. Japan Crate is no longer selling these boxes in particular, but you can enter for your chance to win a box here!

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.

