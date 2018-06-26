Giveaway: Win Free Tickets To See ‘Fireworks’ In Theaters!

If you’re looking for an anime that will make your heart flutter, then ComicBook and GKIDS has just the film for you. With July around the corner, GKIDS is teaming up with Fathom Events to bring Fireworks to theaters, and we’ve got your way into a local screening of the hit movie.

Want to see Fireworks for free? All you have to do is enter the giveaway through the embed below or through the link here. You’ll be entered to win a pair of free tickets to the fantastical romance along with some adorable merchandise.

For those wanting to check out the movie, you can look up local showings of Fireworks through GKIDS here. Fireworks will be shown in select cinemas on July 3, 5, and 7.

You can check out the full synopsis for Fireworks below!

“Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit Your Name with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world – until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.

Fireworks tells a simple story of adolescent longing that taps deep wells of emotion. It is tale of youthful wistfulness, missed opportunities and long-ago dreams, of the urgency of young lovers, and the desire to create a separate universe, a magic place outside of time, where they can be together.”

