Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown Debuts New Poster

There are plenty of magical anime franchises that revolve around the idea of a “role playing game party”, where the cast consists of typical party members such as warriors, wizards, rogues, and healers to name a few. Goblin Slayer manages to buck the trend by presenting a world that may seem happy go lucky on the surface but reveals itself to be just as dark as the twisted world of Berserk at times. The series has managed to find its groove with audiences and will continue soon with a brand new feature length film, Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, hitting both theaters and televisions across the world! Now a new poster has just been released, giving Goblin Slayer fans an even better look at the upcoming movie!

Twitter User Spytrue shared the newest released poster, showing both old characters and new in a winter setting, promising to explore the depths of this “grim dark” world even further by following the tale of one of the franchise’s “light novels”:

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown” new Key Visual. It’ll be screened in Japanese theaters February 1st 2020 pic.twitter.com/h05t3HuRX2 — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) September 10, 2019

While a release date has not been given for a potential second season of the popular anime franchise, considering the series has warranted the creation of its own movie/side story, we figure it is only a matter of time until our protagonist and his troubled soul return to an episodic format to threaten all goblins big and small once again!

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is expected to adapt the story found in Volume of the original light novels, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast. Yen Press has licensed the volumes for an English language release and describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.