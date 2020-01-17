Goblin Slayer Drops New Goblin’s Crown Trailer

Goblin Slayer exploded onto the scene in 2018 with one of the most controversially received first episodes in recent memory. Ever since then it’s been quite the huge fantasy anime among fans, and they have been waiting for more of the anime ever since it was teased that it would return following the end of its first season. That return is actually coming to Japan quite soon as a special episode of the anime will be screening in theaters over there starting in February. To celebrate this upcoming release, Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown has dropped a brand new trailer.

It’s not quite clear if this special theatrical release will be the only return for the anime, but it will be adapting more brutal fights from the original light novel series. As teased throughout the first season, the Goblins continue to evolve and grow smarter. Meaning that there’s now a new dangerous Goblin in charge.

The newest trailer for Goblin’s Crown marks what is most likely the final one we’ll get before the special episode hits theaters. There’s also no information as to how long this new special is (confirming whether or not it’s a full length feature film), but what has been confirmed is a new addition to the cast with Sumire Uesaka voicing the newest character, Brave Fencer.

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is expected to adapt the story found in Volume 5 of the original light novels, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast. Yen Press has licensed the volume for an English language release, and they describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

No word yet on an official English language release for the special as of this writing, but considering how many of the OVAs and features for the most popular anime releases have made their way to other regions, chances of an official English release aren’t too shabby. Are you waiting for more Goblin Slayer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.