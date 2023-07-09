Goblin Slayer Season 2 Highlights Returning Characters in New Teasers

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will finally be coming back to screens later this year, and Goblin Slayer is highlighting some of the returning characters for Season 2 with some new teaser trailers showing off their character designs for the new episodes! Goblin Slayer wrapped up the first season of the anime taking on Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original light novel series some time ago, and fans have been anxious to see the anime return ever since. Despite just how much controversy the anime's premiere had garnered with fans right off the bat, it was ultimately no surprise why Goblin Slayer Season 2 was announced considering its level of success.

Goblin Slayer will be following up the events of the TV anime's first season and Goblin's Crown movie with Season 2 of the anime now scheduled for a premiere some time later this year, and the Goblin Slayer anime has begun building up to the anime's new episodes with a steady look at the returning cast coming back for the new episodes. This includes the newest teaser trailers for Goblin Slayer Season 2 that share a closer look at Priestess and High Elf Archer. You can check out Goblin Slayer's new Season 2 teasers below:

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is currently slate for launch later this year, but has yet to reveal a release window or date. But the new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally premieres, so fans will be able to tune in as soon as they drop. Featuring a returning cast and staff from the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada at Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox instead) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

