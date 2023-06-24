Goblin Slayer Season 2 Shares New Teaser

Goblin Slayer is coming back for Season 2 later this year, and fans have gotten a new look at how Goblin Slayer Season 2 is shaping up so far with a new teaser trailer highlighting its titular character! The anime taking on Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original Goblin Slayer light novel series had one of the most controversial premieres of 2018 overall, but by the end of the anime's first season, Goblin Slayer fans were eager to see what could be coming our way next. Now the new episodes have been shaping up for their debut later this year.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 has yet to narrow down its release date beyond its planned launch this year, but there's a good chance that it will launch this Fall since it's not one of the new Summer 2023 anime. As it gears up for its premiere, Goblin Slayer Season 2 has begun its promotional train in full with a new teaser trailer highlighting the titular Goblin Slayer's design for the upcoming new wave of episodes. You can check out the teaser trailer for Goblin Slayer Season 2 below:

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is scheduled for a release later this year, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the first season. There have been a few changes behind the scenes for the Goblin Slayer anime staff, however, as Misato Takada will be taking over as director at new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox) while previous director Takaharu Ozaki will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

