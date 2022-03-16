Goblin Slayer Might Be Banned In Certain Parts of The United States

Literature is one of the most powerful things in this world, and its influence has prompted hundreds of bans across the United States. Recent headlines have focused on controversial bans stateside, and those blocks impact everything from novels to comics and beyond. This means manga titles are fair game to politicians, and one such representative is gunning to ban Goblin Slayer in part of Texas.

The call comes from Matt Shaheen, a Republican representative in Texas’ 66th district. He spoke with the Houston Chronicle recently about the state’s recent run of bans. It was there Shaheen argued Goblin Slayer is one such “obscene” book that needs to be removed by schools.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anyone who believes this is acceptable is mentally ill. We will be going after the vendors that sold this trash to Texas children” Shaheen shared. The representative went on to critique Goblin Slayer for its “graphic images of women being raped by demons”. And as fans will know, this is not the first controversy Goblin Slayer has leaned into.

READ MORE: Mushoku Tensei: Eris the Goblin Slayer OVA Is Now on Funimation | Goblin Slayer Confirms Goblin’s Crown Dub Release Date | Goblin Slayer Season 2 Announced with First Poster

When the light novels and manga were adapted into an anime series, Goblin Slayer fell into all sorts of drama. One of Japan’s media watchdog groups released several statements condemning the anime’s use of sexual violence and gore. Officials stated the show’s late-night time slot was still appropriate despite these graphic concerns. Streaming sites like Crunchyroll went on to add advisories to Goblin Slayer warning users of the show’s triggering content. So as you can see, Kumo Kagyu’s stories have stirred up controversy before. Now, the question remains whether legislation will keep Goblin Slayer out of libraries in Texas schools as Shaheen wants.

What do you make of this latest library ban? Do you feel like Goblin Slayer needs to be banned…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN