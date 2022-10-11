Tokyo Ghoul Creator Inks Poster for God of War: Ragnarok

When it comes to manga artists, there are few more talented than Sui Ishida. The artist, who is known best for Tokyo Ghoul, has one of the most stunning aesthetics in the whole industry. With their gentle line art and pastel palate, Ishida's work somehow toes the line between gorgeous and ghastly. And now, they are bringing their classic style to God of War ahead of its next release.

As you can see below, Ishida hit up Twitter with a new piece of artwork today, and it was there fans learned about the partnership. After all, the team at PlayStation asked the artist to do a drawing for God of War: Ragnarok. In true fashion, Ishida signed up for the challenge, and their take on the much-anticipated game is pretty much perfect.

"In tandem with Santa Monic Studios and PlayStation, I was asked to draw a portrait of God of War Ragnarok's Aesir," Ishida wrote. "I hope you enjoy the world of Ragnarok!"

If you are not familiar with the subject of Ishida's drawing, the Aesir have a long history in Norse mythology. The group is one of two tribes among the Norse Gods, and they are often recognized for their aggressive nature. Gifted a war, the Aesir are native to Asgard, and they were the primary Gods worshiped by ancient Nords. While the Vanir exemplified humanity's peaceful nature, the Aesir's were all about war. Some of the group's most famous members include Odin, Thor, Baldur, Heimdall, Sif, and more. And now, Ishida has given his take on the group.

Of course, the artist has his own projects going on outside of this collab. Tokyo Ghoul ended in 2018, and Ishida resumed work as a mangaka recently after a deserved break. Currently, they are publishing Choujin X under Shueisha as the series launched in 2021.

What do you make of Ishida's take on the next God of War entry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.