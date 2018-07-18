A Major ‘Godzilla’ Spoiler Has Fans Feeling Furious

If you didn't already know, Godzilla just made a big outing abroad. The series just put up the second part of its on-going trilogy, leaving fans on edge as they wait for reviews. And, if one report is correct, then Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle has a major flaw that fans will riot over.

So, as you can guess, there are spoilers below! Proceed with caution if you have not seen Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and do not want to be spoiled!

Recently, the big spoiler went live when a member of Toho Kingdom shared their in-depth impression of the new Godzilla flick. Nicholas Driscoll managed to catch a screening of the sequel in Japan, a showing that had little marketing and even fewer people in seats. As the writer explains, there impression of Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle was a disappointing one, but there is one thing about it that will make fans furious.

Mechagodzilla is barely even in the movie. And, no — the iconic robot doesn't even fight with Earth Godzilla. Talk about a letdown, huh?

"One — the monster sequences are few and far between, even moreso than the first film," Driscoll wrote.

"For all intents and purposes, Mechagodzilla is not in this movie. There is a city called Mechagodzilla City which I think was at least partially made from Mechagodzilla leftover parts, but I can't speak in detail about that because I may have misunderstood the dialogue. I can only remember the briefest of glimpses of the somewhat insectoid interpretation of the robot itself from the poster. We never see a full body that I can recall (maybe in the background somewhere?), and we certainly never see it moving or attacking Godzilla. I kept expecting the giant robot to make an appearance, but it never does. This despite all the merchandise, the action figures, and the teaser poster that prominently feature the striking new Mechagodzilla design."

And, in a final damning note, Driscoll goes on to say that Ready Player One had more Mechagodzilla screen time than this actual Godzilla movie.

"Just to be clear: Ready Player One (2018) has a new Mechagodzilla design that we actually see in action. Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018) does not. We see more of the giant robot in Ready Player One than we do in Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle. I am really quite dumbfounded by this decision, and the exclusion of Mechagodzilla I think is going to really tick off a LOT of fans. It seriously disappointed me."

If you've got the time and interest, you can check out Driscoll's full breakdown of the Godzilla movie here. The movie is currently screening in Japanese theaters, but it will go global soon enough. Once those limited theater showings run up, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle will head to Netflix.

If you're interested in more Godzilla, the next available chance to see new content from the two giant monsters comes in the form of Godzilla's anime trilogy releasing on Netflix.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

