‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle’ Shares New Trailer

Are you ready for more kaiju goodness? Well, if you just happen to be in Japan, then you can catch a new flick about Godzilla this weekend. On May 18, the King of the Monsters will get a brand-new anime feature, and the sequel just dropped its most intense trailer yet.

As you can see above, the new reel for Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is full of some much-needed action. The movie, which was produced by Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures, promises to up the ante in the wake of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The new trailer sees the series’ main cast of soldiers stumble upon a mysterious race of humans squatting on a ravaged Earth, and those strangers will forge a path of the long-awaited debut of Mechagodzilla.

For those of you wanting to check out this sequel, it will be coming out this year. Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle will debut first in Japan. After its limited run, Polygon Pictures will team up with Netflix to release the feature worldwide sometime in 2018.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

Are you hyped for this brand-new Godzilla venture?