Godzilla: Ranking The King of the Monsters’ Comic Book Crossovers

The King of the Monsters might just be on its hottest streak of all time with Legendary’s MonsterVerse and Toho’s Godzilla Minus One firing on all cylinders. Not satisfied with simply taking over the silver screen, Godzilla has been making the rounds in the world of comic books. Whether the kaiju is battling superheroes, supervillains, or Power Rangers, the lizard king has been leaving his mark on the medium for decades as of the writing of this article. Keeping the titan’s reign in mind, we decided that now is the right time to rank the many comic book crossovers featuring the titan.

6.) Godzilla 1977

marvel comics

Easily the longest crossover featuring the King of the Monsters was when it debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1977. Billed as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the series took place fully within the Marvel Universe decades before the current crossover played out in the comic book medium. Unfortunately, there are quite a few stumbles to the story that sees the lizard king taking on the likes of the Avengers, the Champions, and agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Running for twenty-four issues, one of the biggest complaints with the series is how it depicts a Godzilla that looks nothing like any of the other iterations of the beast, almost looking more like a T-Rex than anything else.

5.) Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers

boom studios & Toho

One of the biggest crossovers that the King of the Monsters had in the world of comics was when it crossed swords with the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers found a way to blend together these two franchises, wherein it felt organic that the titans would come into contact with each other. Fighting against villainous kaiju and Rita Repulsa’s creatures alike, the crossover has the standard comic book formula of the two parties immediately battling one another only to realize that they would get far more accomplished if they teamed up. The Boom Studios/Toho collaboration does a solid job of playing on the strengths of both franchises while also having quite a bit of fun for readers across the board.

4.) Godzilla Vs. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers 2

boom studios & Toho

What works so well about the initial crossover featuring the King of the Monsters and the Power Rangers is only expanded on with its sequel. Introducing not just Power Rangers’ villains into the mix, the sequel comic also brings in several allies to Godzilla itself, such as Jet Jaguar. Both series are good fun when it comes to seeing these two worlds collide, but pound for pound, we have to give the nod to its sequel for amplifying everything that worked with the original. A third entry has yet to be confirmed, but the lizard king has already been announced to be meeting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in an upcoming bomic book crossover.

3.) Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong

DC Comics & Toho

Arriving as a seven-issue mini-series in 2023, Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong does an exceptional job of slamming together these two worlds, injecting characters like Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom into the mix. One of the reasons why this didn’t rank higher is simply because it doesn’t make as good use of Godzilla’s status as the entries that earned the one and two spots, but we had to rank a story involving King Kong attaining a Green Lantern ring above the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers team-up. Currently, a sequel series is underway that is so large that it might be worth revisiting this list in the future.

2.) Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe

Marvel & Toho

This current meeting of Godzilla and Marvel’s finest will also include the one-shots that see the lizard king fighting the likes of Spider-Man, Thor, the X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. While these one-shots gave way to the main series, Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe isn’t complete as of yet, but from what we’ve witnessed, it is pulling away as the best comic book crossover when it comes to the lizard king’s fight against Marvel’s finest. So far in these crossovers, we’ve seen Godzilla become a Hulk, get taken over by the Venom symbiote, and even become a herald of Galactus. Simply put, this is fan service of the highest order, and we’re here for it.

1.) Godzilla Vs. Charles Barkley

Dark Horse comics

The idea of Charley Barkley and the King of the Monsters settling their differences on the basketball court absolutely should not work, but it does. The meeting of these two titans first arrived as a Nike commercial in 1992 and would have by far the greatest impact on the world of pop culture than any other entry on this list. Following the commercial, the crossover became so popular that the two would meet once again in a one-shot comic book that is so ridiculous, so unbelievable, and so fun that it had to be our number one. What other crossover would see Charley Barkley flipping a magical silver dollar that makes him grow to three-hundred feet, attempting to defeat the lizard king at basketball. Godzilla Vs. Barkley is completely tongue-in-cheek, and it’s a hilarious example of just how far crossovers can go.